Two groups of protesters gathered, as they said they would, near Government House in Bangkok late Saturday afternoon, to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Led by Mr. Nititorn Lumlua, the “Prachachon Khon Thai” group, converged next to the Prince of Chumphon Shrine, near the foot of Chamaimaruchet Bridge, a short distance from Government House.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World