Bangkok rally: Police to charge protest leaders for breaching state of emergency







Police are collecting evidence on anti-establishment protest leaders, who organised a rally at the Democracy Monument at 4.30am this morning, for breaching the emergency decree’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people in a COVID-19 Deep Red Zone.

Deputy Police Spokesman Pol. Col. Krisana Pattanacharoen, told reporters in front of parliament that police had warned protesters, who gathered at the Democracy Monument before heading to the Parliament with plans to rally at many other locations, including Pathumwan Skywalk in the evening, that Bangkok is a specially controlled zone, where gatherings of more than 50 people are not allowed.

