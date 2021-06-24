  • June 24, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bangkok rally: Police…

Bangkok rally: Police to charge protest leaders for breaching state of emergency

Bangkok rally: Police to charge protest leaders for breaching state of emergency

Anti-government protest at Democracy Monument in Bangkok July 18, 2020. Photo: ประชาไท. CC BY 3.0.



Police are collecting evidence on anti-establishment protest leaders, who organised a rally at the Democracy Monument at 4.30am this morning, for breaching the emergency decree’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people in a COVID-19 Deep Red Zone.

Deputy Police Spokesman Pol. Col. Krisana Pattanacharoen, told reporters in front of parliament that police had warned protesters, who gathered at the Democracy Monument before heading to the Parliament with plans to rally at many other locations, including Pathumwan Skywalk in the evening, that Bangkok is a specially controlled zone, where gatherings of more than 50 people are not allowed.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

29 unemployed bargirls in Pattaya arrested for doing online livestreaming
Pattaya

29 unemployed bargirls in Pattaya arrested for...

June 24, 2021
Aviation Authority Prepares for Reopening of Thailand to Foreign Tourists
News

Aviation Authority Prepares for Reopening of Thailand...

June 24, 2021
Hospitals in Bangkok suspend COVID-19 tests as they run out of beds for the infected
Bangkok

Hospitals in Bangkok suspend COVID-19 tests as...

June 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.