Aviation Authority Prepares for Reopening of Thailand to Foreign Tourists







BANGKOK (NNT) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has approved measures to prepare the aviation industry for the reopening of Thailand to foreign tourists, starting with Phuket on 1 July under the Phuket tourism “sandbox” scheme.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said, if the scheme is a success, a similar approach would be implemented in nine other tourism provinces, while the full reopening of the country will start within 120 days. It is estimated that, by the end of the year, the aviation industry will see a total of 1.4 million international passengers, 10 times the estimate for July.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal

