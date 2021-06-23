Tourism Authority Aims to Ease Quarantine Requirements in Thailand and Visitors’ Countries







BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to offer “city bubble” and activity-based travel agreement in “sandbox” areas, to ease quarantine requirements both in Thailand and in the visitor’s home country.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, even though international arrivals can visit “sandbox” areas with quarantine-free entry, they might face quarantine back home, as Thailand is still perceived as high risk.

He said the travel bubbles, under sealed routes, can be conducted based on activities, such as “wedding bubbles” and “baby bubbles”.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal

National News Bureau of Thailand





