  • June 23, 2021
Reopening of Phuket and Surat Thani to foreign tourists confirmed for July

Boats on Koh Tao beach. Photo: gary4now.



Thailand’s cabinet has confirmed that Phuket will reopen to fully vaccinated tourists on July 1st, under the “Phuket Sandbox” project, as planned. Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, in Surat Thani province, will follow a similar model on July 15th, said Government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri today (Tuesday).

Incoming tourists will be required to present their Certification of Entry (CoE) to Thailand, register themselves through www.entrythailand.go.th, and install the “Thailand Plus” and other local apps (in the case of Phuket the “Mor Chana” app) upon arrival, so that their locations can be tracked.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



