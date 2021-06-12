Aug 1 opening sought for Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao







SURAT THANI: Tourism authorities will propose that fully vaccinated foreigners be allowed to travel to Koh Samui and two neighbouring islands after a seven-day stay on Phuket, starting on Aug 1.

The proposal to gradually open Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao was unveiled by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn during talks with tourism operators in Surat Thani on Thursday and announced on Friday.

