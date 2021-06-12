  • June 12, 2021
Aug 1 opening sought for Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao

Beautiful landscape in Koh Samui. Photo: Chi King / flickr. CC BY 2.0.



SURAT THANI: Tourism authorities will propose that fully vaccinated foreigners be allowed to travel to Koh Samui and two neighbouring islands after a seven-day stay on Phuket, starting on Aug 1.

The proposal to gradually open Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao was unveiled by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn during talks with tourism operators in Surat Thani on Thursday and announced on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST



Tags:

TN

