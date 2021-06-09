Koh Samui Ready to Reopen for Tourists on July 1







SURATTHANI (NNT) – Koh Samui Tourism Promotion Association president Ratchaporn Phoonsawas said this popular tourist destination is ready to reopen on July 1, after tourists have been kept away for several months to curb COVID-19 infections.

He said some 50%, or 57,000 Samui residents, have been inoculated, and it’s necessary to vaccinate another 36,000 people to ensure 70% of the population is inoculated, to achieve herd immunity.

Mr. Ratchaporn said Koh Samui can reopen to tourists under the ‘Samui Sealed Route’ model next month, and tourists, who have tested negative for COVID-19, can stay in a hotel and enjoy the beaches for seven days.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand





