  • June 12, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Koh Samui Ready…

Koh Samui Ready to Reopen for Tourists on July 1

Koh Samui Ready to Reopen for Tourists on July 1

Bo Phut Beach in Koh Samui. Photo: Per Meistrup.



SURATTHANI (NNT) – Koh Samui Tourism Promotion Association president Ratchaporn Phoonsawas said this popular tourist destination is ready to reopen on July 1, after tourists have been kept away for several months to curb COVID-19 infections.

He said some 50%, or 57,000 Samui residents, have been inoculated, and it’s necessary to vaccinate another 36,000 people to ensure 70% of the population is inoculated, to achieve herd immunity.

Mr. Ratchaporn said Koh Samui can reopen to tourists under the ‘Samui Sealed Route’ model next month, and tourists, who have tested negative for COVID-19, can stay in a hotel and enjoy the beaches for seven days.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Aug 1 opening sought for Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao
News

Aug 1 opening sought for Koh Samui,...

June 12, 2021
Thailand logs 3,277 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new clusters found on Saturday
News

Thailand logs 3,277 new COVID-19 cases, 8...

June 12, 2021
Thai Government to Close State Quarantine Facilities
News

Thai Government to Close State Quarantine Facilities

June 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.