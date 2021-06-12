  • June 12, 2021
Thailand logs 3,277 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new clusters found on Saturday

Hospital reception during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



New COVID-19 infections in Thailand today (Saturday) jumped to 3,277, including 892 cases among prison inmates, as 8 new clusters were found in Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon, Phetchaburi, Kamphaeng Phet, Chanthaburi and Chachoengsao provinces. 29 more deaths were also recorded.

According to the CCSA, Bangkok recorded 858 new infectionstoday, followed by 313 in Samut Prakan, 291 in Nonthaburi, 188 in Samut Sakhon, 81 in Pathum Thani, 78 in Nakhon Pathom, 76 in Chon Buri, 39 in Ayutthaya, 37 in Trat and 34 in Phetchaburi.

