  • June 12, 2021
  1. Home
  2. North
  3. Samut Sakhon man…

Samut Sakhon man sees a badly injured cockroach on the road, takes it to veterinarian

Samut Sakhon man sees a badly injured cockroach on the road, takes it to veterinarian

Mahachai in Samut Sakhon District. Photo: mohigan. CC BY-SA 3.0.



A man came to the clinic with an injured cockroach that had been accidentally stepped on by another person. Unable to leave the insect abandoned to its fate, he picked it up in the palm of his hand and took it to Sai Rak Animal Hospital in Krathum Baen, Samut Sakhon. Instead of laughing at his action, the doctor took the case and treated the cockroach for free.

The doctor admitted that it was the first time someone had brought in a cockroach, but he did not hesitate to accept the challenge. Unfortunately, he couldn’t do much for the insect and had to limit himself to placing it in an oxygenated container to increase its chances of survival. “I allowed the man to bring the cockroach in to care for it. No treatment fee was charged,” the doctor added.

The condition of the cockroach is unknown, but the gesture of the man who brought it to the health center denotes great empathy and, moreover, moved the rest of the users on social networks, where the case has gone viral.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Veterinarian creates artificial prosthetic limbs for landmine-injured elephants
Chiang Mai

Veterinarian creates artificial prosthetic limbs for landmine-injured...

May 22, 2021
69 COVID-19 new cases on Wednesday, Samut Sakhon reopens to visitors
News

69 COVID-19 new cases on Wednesday, Samut...

March 24, 2021
90 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Thailand on Sunday
News

90 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Thailand...

March 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.