Samut Sakhon man sees a badly injured cockroach on the road, takes it to veterinarian







A man came to the clinic with an injured cockroach that had been accidentally stepped on by another person. Unable to leave the insect abandoned to its fate, he picked it up in the palm of his hand and took it to Sai Rak Animal Hospital in Krathum Baen, Samut Sakhon. Instead of laughing at his action, the doctor took the case and treated the cockroach for free.

The doctor admitted that it was the first time someone had brought in a cockroach, but he did not hesitate to accept the challenge. Unfortunately, he couldn’t do much for the insect and had to limit himself to placing it in an oxygenated container to increase its chances of survival. “I allowed the man to bring the cockroach in to care for it. No treatment fee was charged,” the doctor added.

A veterinarian recently had an interesting patient come through…a cockroach!

A person came in with an injured cockroach that they had witnessed being accidentally stepped on by someone else.

The vet put it in an oxygenated container to increase its chances of survival.

~ Ryan pic.twitter.com/okZLRsHld1 — COUNTRY 106.7 (@country1067) June 7, 2021

The condition of the cockroach is unknown, but the gesture of the man who brought it to the health center denotes great empathy and, moreover, moved the rest of the users on social networks, where the case has gone viral.

-Thailand News (TN)





