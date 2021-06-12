  • June 12, 2021
Thai Government to Close State Quarantine Facilities

Empty Gate C7 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Pikrepo. CC0.



BANGKOK, June 11 (TNA) – The government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration will close state quarantine facilities next month because they are a financial burden of the state.

Revealing the plan, Gen Nattapon Nakpanich, secretary-general of the National Security Council, said the center would propose their closure on July 1 to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha due to the financial concern.

CCSA would have arrivals pay for their own quarantine at alternative state quarantine facilities at reasonable prices, he said.

