  • June 12, 2021
COVID-19 Forces Government to Borrow 500 Billion Baht

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



BANGKOK, June 10 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told the parliament that the government had to borrow 500 billion baht to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak and stimulate the economy. He also promised to spend the borrowings carefully and acquire enough COVID-19 vaccines.

Gen Prayut who is also the defence minister responded to the opposition’s criticisms in the parliament on the executive decree authorizing the Finance Ministry to additionally borrow 500 billion baht.

