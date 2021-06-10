COVID-19 Forces Government to Borrow 500 Billion Baht







BANGKOK, June 10 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told the parliament that the government had to borrow 500 billion baht to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak and stimulate the economy. He also promised to spend the borrowings carefully and acquire enough COVID-19 vaccines.

Gen Prayut who is also the defence minister responded to the opposition’s criticisms in the parliament on the executive decree authorizing the Finance Ministry to additionally borrow 500 billion baht.

