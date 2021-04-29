April 29, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Prayut and his economic team facing unprecedented test of crisis management

1 min read
24 mins ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha and Cabinet ministers during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

Prayut Chan-o-cha and Cabinet ministers during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


The unprecedented task of pulling Thailand out of its COVID-induced economic crisis rests on the shoulders of just three men. And there are signs that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, his deputy and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, and Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith are feeling the pressure of their huge burden.

Supattanapong recently urged consumers to draw out their bank savings and begin spending to help shore up the fragile economy hit hard by the new wave of infections.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Local AstraZeneca COVID vaccine ready by June

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand reports 1,871 new COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths on Thursday

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Mandatory to Wear Face Mask Extended to 63 Provinces

18 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Local AstraZeneca COVID vaccine ready by June

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand reports 1,871 new COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths on Thursday

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Mandatory to Wear Face Mask Extended to 63 Provinces

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Initial COVID-19 Vaccination for 16m People To Start on May 1

23 mins ago TN