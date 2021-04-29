April 29, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Initial COVID-19 Vaccination for 16m People To Start on May 1

A hospitalman, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient

A hospitalman, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando) / U.S. Secretary of Defense. CC BY 2.0.


BANGKOK, April 29 (TNA) – Registration for COVID-19 vaccination will start on May 1 for 16 million at-risk people, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said AstraZeneca would start to deliver its locally produced vaccine doses to the government in June and the ministry was preparing inoculation for 16 million people in seven groups. They are those aged 60 years old and over as well as people with lung diseases, renal diseases, stroke, cancer, diabetes and obesity.

TNA


