April 28, 2021

AstraZeneca and Siam Bioscience speeding up COVID-19 vaccine production

AstraZeneca COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine vials.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine vials. Photo: AstraZeneca Thailand.


BANGKOK, April 28 (TNA) – AstraZeneca Co and Siam Bioscience Co are speeding up their COVID-19 vaccine production in Thailand and are confident of delivering it to Thais in June.

James Teak, president of AstraZeneca (Thailand) Co, said Siam Bioscience received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to produce AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

With the support from FDA and the Thai government, the vaccine production started and continued quickly as planned. Both companies were speeding up the production and would deliver the vaccine to the Thai government for inoculation among people in Thailand in June, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA


