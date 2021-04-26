Thailand aiming to procure 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this year





BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s COVID-19 vaccine procurement target is 100 million doses this year. Currently, the country has 2.5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine and is planning to order another 1 million doses, which should arrive in the middle of next month.

Some 26 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being produced in Thailand, will be ready between June and August. Another 35 million doses will be delivered between September and December.

