April 26, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand aiming to procure 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this year

1 min read
5 hours ago TN
COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca

COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. Photo: AstraZeneca Thailand.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s COVID-19 vaccine procurement target is 100 million doses this year. Currently, the country has 2.5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine and is planning to order another 1 million doses, which should arrive in the middle of next month.

Some 26 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being produced in Thailand, will be ready between June and August. Another 35 million doses will be delivered between September and December.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Prayut fined ฿6k for not wearing face mask during meeting at Government House

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Mask-Wearing Rule Imposed in 50 Provinces

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Tougher measures ahead for Bangkok and 5 other provinces as 2,048 new COVID-19 cases are recorded today

5 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Prayut fined ฿6k for not wearing face mask during meeting at Government House

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Mask-Wearing Rule Imposed in 50 Provinces

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

German, Thai arrested for selling ‘ice’ in Pattaya

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

144 inmates infected at Chiang Mai prison

4 hours ago TN