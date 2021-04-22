April 22, 2021

Sinovac COVID inoculations in Thailand to continue amid blood clot fears

Injectable ampoules containing COVID-19 vaccine

Injectable ampoules containing COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: WiR_Pixs / Pixabay.


Thailand’s Department of Disease Control will still adhere to their COVID-19 vaccination plan, following reports of at least six people experiencing symptoms of partial paralysis after getting their first shots.

Dr. Taweesap Siraprapasiri told a press conference on Wednesday that, currently, the inoculation program remains unchanged, saying such an adverse side effect was not unexpected.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

