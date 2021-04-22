Sinovac COVID inoculations in Thailand to continue amid blood clot fears





Thailand’s Department of Disease Control will still adhere to their COVID-19 vaccination plan, following reports of at least six people experiencing symptoms of partial paralysis after getting their first shots.

Dr. Taweesap Siraprapasiri told a press conference on Wednesday that, currently, the inoculation program remains unchanged, saying such an adverse side effect was not unexpected.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

