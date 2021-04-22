Sinovac COVID inoculations in Thailand to continue amid blood clot fears

Sinovac COVID inoculations in Thailand to continue amid blood clot fears1 min read
Thailand’s Department of Disease Control will still adhere to their COVID-19 vaccination plan, following reports of at least six people experiencing symptoms of partial paralysis after getting their first shots.
Dr. Taweesap Siraprapasiri told a press conference on Wednesday that, currently, the inoculation program remains unchanged, saying such an adverse side effect was not unexpected.
By Thai PBS World