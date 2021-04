BANGKOK, April 22 (TNA) – Thailand on Thursday reported 1,470 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total infections to 48,113. Seven new deaths were reported, raising the toll to 117.

Meanwhile, 477 coronavirus patients recovered, raising the total recovery cases to 29,848.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

