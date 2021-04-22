Multiple hospitals in India’s capital run out of oxygen as city struggles with massive COVID spike





India is enduring a massive Covid-19 wave, having set a new global record in daily infections. The situation is particularity tense in New Delhi, with hospitals running out of space and supplies to tackle the influx of patients.

Multiple hospitals in New Delhi have run out of oxygen necessary for critical coronavirus patients’ life support, the city’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a televised speech on Thursday.

“It might become difficult for hospitals here to save lives,” he stated, adding that some of the neighboring regions had stopped diverting medical supplies to the capital, saving them to meet local needs.

