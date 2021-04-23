April 23, 2021

125 new confirmed COVID infections in in Chonburi today

Road signs on Pattaya Motorway

Road signs on Pattaya Motorway. Photo: jo.sau / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


The province of Chonburi, Thailand, which includes Pattaya, announced this morning on their social media channels a total of 125 new, confirmed cases of Covid-19 which is a rise in Covid-19 cases overall in the province and the most since April 17th.

The districts in the province where cases were found are as follows: Mueang Chonburi with 22, Si Racha with 13, Banglamung (Pattaya area) with 64, Phanat Nikhom with 1, Sattahip with 6, Ban Bueng with 5, Pan Thong with 4, Bor Thong with 4, and 6 from other provinces and areas brought to Chonburi for treatment.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

