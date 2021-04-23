April 23, 2021

Boer and Afrikaner Minorities in South Africa Face Worsening Situation, Says Rights Activist

Pretoria, South Africa

View of Pretoria in South Africa.


Gruesome farm attacks all over the “Rainbow Nation” continue, with white farmers being targeted by criminals; several NGOs are calling for international attention to the problem.

According to Dan Roodt – the founder of the Pro-Afrikaans Action Group (PRAAG), in addition to being targeted by outright criminals, Afrikaners are also suffering from cultural and other forms of discrimination.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

