Russia agrees to supply Thailand with Sputnik V vaccine





BANGKOK (NNT) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has personally vowed to support Thailand’s Covid-19 battle and has agreed to supply Thailand with Sputnik V vaccine via a “government-to-government” contract.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on Thursday that the Russian breakthrough came after he instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to try to secure purchases of the Sputnik vaccine. The agreement came after talks between the two governments as Thailand battles a third wave of Covid-19 that emerged late last month.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



