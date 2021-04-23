Russia agrees to supply Thailand with Sputnik V vaccine

Russia agrees to supply Thailand with Sputnik V vaccine1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has personally vowed to support Thailand’s Covid-19 battle and has agreed to supply Thailand with Sputnik V vaccine via a “government-to-government” contract.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on Thursday that the Russian breakthrough came after he instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to try to secure purchases of the Sputnik vaccine. The agreement came after talks between the two governments as Thailand battles a third wave of Covid-19 that emerged late last month.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand