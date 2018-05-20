Attacks on White Farmers in S Africa: Expert Explains How Gov’t May Protect Them

ITV News Africa reported that white farmers are taking up arms to protect their property in South Africa. The development comes after a recent murder of an elderly white couple in South Africa has triggered a round of debates of violence against white landowners.

The splash of violence has triggered uproar on social media, with many users blaming the authorities for turning a blind eye to racial murders. Currently the South African government is looking into constitutional reform that would let land to be expropriated from white farmers without compensation.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International