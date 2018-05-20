Sunday, May 20, 2018
Home > News > Attacks on White Farmers in S Africa: Expert Explains How Gov’t May Protect Them

Attacks on White Farmers in S Africa: Expert Explains How Gov’t May Protect Them

Pretoria, South Africa
TN News 0

ITV News Africa reported that white farmers are taking up arms to protect their property in South Africa. The development comes after a recent murder of an elderly white couple in South Africa has triggered a round of debates of violence against white landowners.

The splash of violence has triggered uproar on social media, with many users blaming the authorities for turning a blind eye to racial murders. Currently the South African government is looking into constitutional reform that would let land to be expropriated from white farmers without compensation.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Human remains found on Koh Chang may be missing Briton

Breaking News

Thai defence ministry gears up for border meeting with Cambodia

Breaking News

Thais nationwide celebrate Queen’s birthday

Leave a Reply