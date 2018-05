BANGKOK, 20th May 2018 (NNT) – The captains of the fishing vessels found involved in the catching of a whale shark will now face more legal charges.

Adm. Pichet Tanaset, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Navy, said that the investigation of the fishing vessel that caught a whale shark is in progress after the story became viral on social media platforms and drew widespread criticism.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand