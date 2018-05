SONGKHLA, 7th May 2018, (NNT) – Patrol officers of the Department of Fisheries have arrested 30 crew members on five Vietnamese trawlers for illegally fishing off the coast of Songkhla.

The officials made the arrest at Ko Nu before escorting the foreigners to shore. The operation came after a tip-off by the 2nd Region Navy. The vessels were illegally operating in Thai waters.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand