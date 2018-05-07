Foreign labour cap set at 20% under new law

A new law to take effect on July 1 will cap the number of migrant workers which companies and industries can hire at 20% to protect Thai labourers as the government moves to free up skill shortages in some areas while also ensuring foreigners do not force Thais out of work.

The act on the management of migrant labour, passed by the National Legislative Assembly in April, will cover all migrant labourers no matter whether they are hired in Thailand under a government MoU or not. The bill will fix the number of foreign employees at 20% in the industry and services sector.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PENCHAN CHAROENSUTHIPAN

BANGKOK POST