An air-conditioned bus burst into flames on inbound Sukhumvit Road in the Ekkamai area on Tuesday morning. There were no casualties reported.

The No.40 bus, on the Lam Salee-Southern Bus Terminal route, caught fire on Sukhumvit Road in front of the Gateway shopping centre in Khlong Toey district about 9.30am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS