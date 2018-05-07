‘Lebanon Equals Hezbollah’: Israeli Security Cabinet Minister on Lebanese Vote

The elections in Lebanese parliament were held for the first time since 2009. Over 3.6 million citizens over 21 years were included in the voting lists. Some 976 candidates have been tussling for 128 seats.

Israel’s Security Minister said that Hezbollah’s strong results in the Lebanese parliamentary election show that the state is indistinguishable from the Iranian-backed Shiite group and that Israel should not distinguish between them in any future war.

“The State of Israel will not differentiate between the sovereign State of Lebanon and Hezbollah, and will view Lebanon as responsible for any action from within its territory,” Education Minister Naftali Bennett said on Twitter.

