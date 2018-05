A computer science teacher fell to his death from the roof of his school in Khon Kaen on Monday morning while apparently installing a Wi-Fi router ahead of the new semester.

The body of Pichai Phethet, 53, was found at 6am on a ground in front of a three-story building at Chumpae Witthayayon School in Ban Phaikudhin, Chumpae district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation