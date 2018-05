BURIRAM, 7th May 2018 (NNT) – Buriram Airport has moved to expand its service area to handle up to three times its current capacity.

Minister of Transport Arkhom Termpittayapaisit has traveled to Buriram Airport to follow up on efforts to develop capacity beyond handling an average 150 passengers per hour to up to 450 people. The airport’s arrival terminal can currently only accommodate 150 people at a time.

