PHUKET: Police have arrested two suspects, one of who has reportedly confessed to placing orders for drugs through social media and having them delivered by parcel postal service.

Police announced on Saturday (May 5) that an ongoing investigation led them to believe that Jenrarong Nareewandee, 37, was selling drugs in Phuket, and at 8:30pm last Thursday (May 3) officers followed him to his condo in Kathu, where they raided his room.

