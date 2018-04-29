Sunday, April 29, 2018
Home > News > Thai gov’t continues to fight illegal fishing

Thai gov’t continues to fight illegal fishing

Fishing boat in Koh Samet, Thailand
BANGKOK, 29th April 2018 (NNT) – The government has reiterated its stance against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, assuring the industry that the country will continue to address all concerns of the European Union.

Gen Prayut said the government has made significant progress in its effort to stamp out IUU fishing problems since the European Union issued a yellow-card warning against Thailand more than two years ago.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

