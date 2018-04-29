Sunday, April 29, 2018
Fire Hits Former Trump Tower In Baku

Baku in Azerbaijan
BAKU — A fire broke out at an unfinished skyscraper in Azerbaijan’s capital that once was intended to be a Trump-branded hotel, burning for three hours before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Eldar Mirzayev, deputy minister of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, said on April 28 no casualties were reported and it was unclear what caused the fire in Baku.

Video footage showed smoke billowing from the 33-floor hotel and condominium tower, one of the tallest buildings in Baku.

Quoted by the private APA news agency, Mirzayev said firefighters were delayed arriving at the scene, although he did not say why.

