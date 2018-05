A bus carrying Taiwanese tourists caught fire at an expressway entrance in Phra Khanong district of Bangkok on Saturday afternoon, sending more than 30 occupants fleeing in panic. No injuries were reported.

The bus, belonging to YSK Transport Co, caught fire at around 1pm shortly after entering the inbound Chalerm Mahanakhon expressway in Bang Na, about 200 metres from the Sukhumvit 62 toll gate, at around 12.45pm, Thai media reported.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS