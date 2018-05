A taxi motorcyclist blocked a passenger from using a Grab Bike service on Friday evening and came under strong criticisms by Facebook users after a clip of the aggression went viral.

A Facebook user using the account name Vee Thunyavee posted a clip on her Facebook wall of a taxi motorcyclist blocking her and a Grab Bike driver from leaving a soi near Chaksu Rattanin Hospital and Srinakharin Wiroj University at 5pm on Friday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation