April 22, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Harsher COVID-19 Measures Possible: Prayut

1 min read
10 hours ago TN
PM Prayut meet with cabinet members and medical advisors to receive the latest reports on the situation of the COVID-19 epidemic in Thailand

PM Prayut meet with cabinet members and medical advisors to receive the latest reports on the situation of the COVID-19 epidemic in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


BANGKOK, April 22 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said harsher disease control measures may be imposed if existing ones fail to control the latest wave of COVID-19.

Inspecting a new field hospital at Bangkok Arena in Nong Chok district, Gen Prayut said he was satisfied with the new facility which raised the overall number of beds at field hospitals in the capital to 3,000.

Field hospitals serve asymptomatic COVID-19 cases who must observe 14-day quarantine while symptomatic patients must be treated at conventional hospitals.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand Reports 7 Deaths, 1,470 New COVID-19 Cases

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

Sinovac COVID inoculations in Thailand to continue amid blood clot fears

10 hours ago TN
1 min read

Prayut snubs Thaksin offer to help secure vaccines

10 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Multiple hospitals in India’s capital run out of oxygen as city struggles with massive COVID spike

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Reports 7 Deaths, 1,470 New COVID-19 Cases

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

Sinovac COVID inoculations in Thailand to continue amid blood clot fears

10 hours ago TN
1 min read

Prayut snubs Thaksin offer to help secure vaccines

10 hours ago TN