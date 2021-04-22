Harsher COVID-19 Measures Possible: Prayut





BANGKOK, April 22 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said harsher disease control measures may be imposed if existing ones fail to control the latest wave of COVID-19.

Inspecting a new field hospital at Bangkok Arena in Nong Chok district, Gen Prayut said he was satisfied with the new facility which raised the overall number of beds at field hospitals in the capital to 3,000.

Field hospitals serve asymptomatic COVID-19 cases who must observe 14-day quarantine while symptomatic patients must be treated at conventional hospitals.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



