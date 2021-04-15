BMA Transforms Bangkok Arena into COVID-19 Field Hospital





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has transformed the Bangkok Arena in Nong Chok district into a 500-bed field hospital for Covid-19 patients as daily cases rise, with 194 new cases in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the field hospital will be named ‘Erawan Hospital 2’ and will open for public use on April 19 after installing various systems, including ventilation, CCTV cameras, garbage disposal and wastewater management.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

