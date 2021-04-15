April 18, 2021

BMA Transforms Bangkok Arena into COVID-19 Field Hospital

Bangkok Futsal Arena in Bangkok

Bangkok Futsal Arena in Bangkok. Photo: www.thai-fussball.com. CC BY 3.0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has transformed the Bangkok Arena in Nong Chok district into a 500-bed field hospital for Covid-19 patients as daily cases rise, with 194 new cases in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the field hospital will be named ‘Erawan Hospital 2’ and will open for public use on April 19 after installing various systems, including ventilation, CCTV cameras, garbage disposal and wastewater management.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

