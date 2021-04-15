More high-risk venues closed in Prachuap Khiri Khan as new COVID-19 cases surge





The provincial administration of Thailand’s southern province of Prachuap Khiri Khan has ordered the closure of several more types of venue, which are considered to represent a high risk for COVID-19 transmission, as daily new infections surge.

The superintendent of Hua Hin district police, Pol Col Paitoon Promkhien, was also abruptly transferred to an “inactive post” at the operations centre of the provincial police office, for allegedly allowing some pubs in Hua Hin, including the Maya Pub, to operate beyond the 1am mandatory closing time.

