April 18, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

4-Digit COVID Case Increment on 3rd Consecutive Day

1 min read
2 days ago TN
Hospital reception during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

Hospital reception during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


BANGKOK, April 16 (TNA) – COVID-19 cases in Thailand made 4-digit increments for three days in a row, with 1,582 new cases nationwide and at least 100 new cases each in four provinces over the past 24 hours.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, acting director for disease control and emergency health hazards at the Department of Disease Control, said the daily increment of 1,582 went up slightly from the figure on the previous day and consisted of 656 cases confirmed through active case finding, 921 diagnosed at hospitals and five imported cases.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Death toll tops 100 as Thailand logs 1,767 COVID cases, new record

29 mins ago TN
1 min read

Government rushing to find more vaccines for Thais as COVID surges

50 mins ago TN
1 min read

Bangkok COVID spike sparks alcohol ban, venue closures

21 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Death toll tops 100 as Thailand logs 1,767 COVID cases, new record

29 mins ago TN
1 min read

India under Siege from COVID-19, Hospitals Overwhelmed

36 mins ago TN
1 min read

Government rushing to find more vaccines for Thais as COVID surges

50 mins ago TN
1 min read

Man found dead in temple well in Nakhon Phanom

56 mins ago TN