4-Digit COVID Case Increment on 3rd Consecutive Day





BANGKOK, April 16 (TNA) – COVID-19 cases in Thailand made 4-digit increments for three days in a row, with 1,582 new cases nationwide and at least 100 new cases each in four provinces over the past 24 hours.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, acting director for disease control and emergency health hazards at the Department of Disease Control, said the daily increment of 1,582 went up slightly from the figure on the previous day and consisted of 656 cases confirmed through active case finding, 921 diagnosed at hospitals and five imported cases.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



