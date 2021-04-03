April 18, 2021

3 elephants killed by a falling tree in Chiang Mai during freak storm

2 days ago TN
Lightning during a heavy storm

Lightning during a heavy storm. Photo: skeeze (Pixabay).


Three elephants were crushed to death under the weight of a huge falling Ta Khian (Hopea Odorata) tree and three others suffered injuries at an elephant shelter in Mae Wang district of Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Mai on Wednesday, according to Thai Elephant Alliance Facebook page.

A freak storm reportedly struck the district yesterday and the winds uprooted the 50m tall tree, which was in the elephants’ shelter, and it landed on six of the eight elephants, which were then in the open field.

