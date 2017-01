CHIANG MAI — A 3.5-magnitude quake shook Mae Wang district of this northern province at 8.17am on Thursday, and was also felt on Doi Inthanon. No damage was reported.

The Seismological Bureau said people on the top of Doi Inthanon mountain in Chomthong district reported feeling the quake, which also rattled goods in local shops.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS