Twenty-nine people died and 310 injured in 313 road accidents on Thursday, the sixth day of the seven-day Songkran road safety campaign.

When compared to the data in 2019, when the information was last kept, the numbers dropped in all three categories (see chart). Travel was banned during the Covid-19 lockdown during the Songkran holiday in 2020.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

