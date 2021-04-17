17 medics at Samut Prakan hospital isolated after patient lies about contact with an infected person





Seventeen medical personnel at Samut Prakan provincial hospital have been quarantined after a patient failed to disclose information about his contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

The hospital said, in its Facebook post today (Friday), that two doctors, nine nurses and six other medics, who were in close contact with the patient in question, have had to enter self-isolation, depriving the hospital of badly-needed medical staff.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



