17 medics at Samut Prakan hospital isolated after patient lies about contact with an infected person

17 medics at Samut Prakan hospital isolated after patient lies about contact with an infected person1 min read
Seventeen medical personnel at Samut Prakan provincial hospital have been quarantined after a patient failed to disclose information about his contact with a person infected with COVID-19.
The hospital said, in its Facebook post today (Friday), that two doctors, nine nurses and six other medics, who were in close contact with the patient in question, have had to enter self-isolation, depriving the hospital of badly-needed medical staff.
By Thai PBS World