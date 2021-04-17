April 18, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

17 medics at Samut Prakan hospital isolated after patient lies about contact with an infected person

1 min read
2 days ago TN
Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Seventeen medical personnel at Samut Prakan provincial hospital have been quarantined after a patient failed to disclose information about his contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

The hospital said, in its Facebook post today (Friday), that two doctors, nine nurses and six other medics, who were in close contact with the patient in question, have had to enter self-isolation, depriving the hospital of badly-needed medical staff.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

All entertainment venues in Bangkok to remain closed for another 14 days

16 hours ago TN
1 min read

BMA Transforms Bangkok Arena into COVID-19 Field Hospital

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Elderly German monk found dead in Samut Prakan

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Death toll tops 100 as Thailand logs 1,767 COVID cases, new record

29 mins ago TN
1 min read

India under Siege from COVID-19, Hospitals Overwhelmed

36 mins ago TN
1 min read

Government rushing to find more vaccines for Thais as COVID surges

50 mins ago TN
1 min read

Man found dead in temple well in Nakhon Phanom

56 mins ago TN