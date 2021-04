NONTHABURI, April 16 (TNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul wanted clusters of COVID-19 cases linked to entertainment places to be contained within a month.

Inspecting COVID-19 vaccination at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, Mr Anutin said that the vaccination should cover all medical personnel next week to ensure confidence in their work.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts