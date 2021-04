NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 10-year-old girl hit by a wooden skyrocket fired during a cremation ceremony has died after fighting for her life in a hospital ICU for two weeks.

The parents and family of Natcha “Nong Milk” Sawasdee claimed her body at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital in Muang district on Wednesday after she was pronounced dead on Tuesday night.

