PHUKET: Passengers on 14 flights between Phuket and Bangkok between Apr 4-10 have been urged to present themselves to a government hospital for a COVID test and observe any quarantine order by officials.

The Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior announced the warning on its official COIVD-19 information Facebook page, ’Phuket Anti-COVID19’ late this afternoon (Apr 16).

Full story: Link Name

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts