Thailand’s sluggish vaccine rollout no match for super-contagious COVID-19 strain





Thailand is ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination drive following an unprecedented surge in infections since April 5, with Thursday (April 15) bringing a record 24-hour high of 1,535 new cases.

Official records show that only 247,850 people in Thailand had received their first jab as of April 5 – but that number more than doubled to 581,311 by April 15. Both vaccines provided by the government – Sinovac and AstraZeneca – require two doses.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

