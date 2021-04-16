April 18, 2021

Thailand’s sluggish vaccine rollout no match for super-contagious COVID-19 strain

COVID-19 vaccine vial and syringe

COVID-19 vaccine vial and syringe. Photo: Asian Development Bank / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


Thailand is ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination drive following an unprecedented surge in infections since April 5, with Thursday (April 15) bringing a record 24-hour high of 1,535 new cases.

Official records show that only 247,850 people in Thailand had received their first jab as of April 5 – but that number more than doubled to 581,311 by April 15. Both vaccines provided by the government – Sinovac and AstraZeneca – require two doses.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

