Neither Lockdown Nor Night Curfew To Be Imposed: Prayut





BANGKOK, April 16 (TNA) – Neither lockdown nor night curfew is imposed, said Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prayut Chan-ocha after the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting on Friday.

The meeting considered tightening Covid-19 control measures as new COVID-19 cases rose to four digits during the Songkran festival.

After the meeting Friday afternoon, the prime minister announced the measures to be put in effect on April 18 until May2.

