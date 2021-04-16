April 18, 2021

Neither Lockdown Nor Night Curfew To Be Imposed: Prayut

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at BTS Skytrain Green Line in Bangkok

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at BTS Skytrain Green Line in Bangkok. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


BANGKOK, April 16 (TNA) – Neither lockdown nor night curfew is imposed, said Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prayut Chan-ocha after the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting on Friday.

The meeting considered tightening Covid-19 control measures as new COVID-19 cases rose to four digits during the Songkran festival.

After the meeting Friday afternoon, the prime minister announced the measures to be put in effect on April 18 until May2.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

