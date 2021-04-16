Neither Lockdown Nor Night Curfew To Be Imposed: Prayut

Neither Lockdown Nor Night Curfew To Be Imposed: Prayut1 min read
BANGKOK, April 16 (TNA) – Neither lockdown nor night curfew is imposed, said Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prayut Chan-ocha after the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting on Friday.
The meeting considered tightening Covid-19 control measures as new COVID-19 cases rose to four digits during the Songkran festival.
After the meeting Friday afternoon, the prime minister announced the measures to be put in effect on April 18 until May2.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA