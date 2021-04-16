April 18, 2021

Pattaya pitbull owner passes away after being reportedly attacked by the dog while sleeping

White Pitbull

American Pit Bull Terrier. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


Banglamung – Mr. Wisit Sanguan, 56, who had sustained serious injuries after being attacked by his own pet dog, described as a pitbull yesterday (April 15th) has been pronounced dead today by doctors at a local Pattaya hospital (April 16th).

Mrs. Wanpen Kumkong, 51, who is Mr. Wisit’s wife told The Pattaya News this morning, “My husband has been pronounced dead as a result of the attack by the dog, named Giant. The dog is now being taken care of by the Chonburi pitbull club.”

