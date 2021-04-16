Pattaya pitbull owner passes away after being reportedly attacked by the dog while sleeping

Pattaya pitbull owner passes away after being reportedly attacked by the dog while sleeping1 min read
Banglamung – Mr. Wisit Sanguan, 56, who had sustained serious injuries after being attacked by his own pet dog, described as a pitbull yesterday (April 15th) has been pronounced dead today by doctors at a local Pattaya hospital (April 16th).
Mrs. Wanpen Kumkong, 51, who is Mr. Wisit’s wife told The Pattaya News this morning, “My husband has been pronounced dead as a result of the attack by the dog, named Giant. The dog is now being taken care of by the Chonburi pitbull club.”
