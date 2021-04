BANGKOK, April 16 (TNA) – Harsh COVID-19 control measures can start to revive tourism in May at the soonest, said the Tourism Authority of Thailand governor.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said that tourism will be affected if the government introduces measures to restrict travels and crowd gatherings to curb the novel coronavirus spread in the country.

