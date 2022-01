BANGKOK, Jan 5 (TNA) – The president of the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand warns that pork prices will rise further during the Lunar New Year unless the government controls the African swine fever which has caused the massive deaths and culls of pigs.

Surachai Sutthitham, president of the association, said that pork prices would continue to rise during the Lunar New Year because of its inadequate supply.

